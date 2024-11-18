With the likes of the NES and SNES Classic Editions, Nintendo kicked off a craze for micro-consoles that continues to this very day, with rivals such as Sega, SNK and Taito all getting in on the act and producing similar products.

Annoyingly, Nintendo itself hasn't created another 'mini' console for some time, but you know you can rely on the community when it comes to scratching that itch.

The insanely talented robertdunnart has created a GameCube Mini, which is a fraction of the size of the real thing – an impressive feat when you consider how dinky Nintendo's boxy beauty already is.

The device is powered by an x86 Intel-based mini PC and runs games via emulation, and, as you might expect, there's no room for a disc drive.

Given that the creator of these products is literally a one-man band, there's a little bit of a wait to get one, but if you're interested, then drop him a line here.

Rob previously posted that he felt like "the black sheep of the retro gaming + emulation community," lamenting that he was "literally invisible." He's clearly hoping that this new venture will gain some traction, as his previous one – the Kawaii-cade – appears to have stalled despite raising almost $30,000 on Kickstarter back in 2016.