The humble Dreamcast VMU has recently been upgraded in the form of the VM2, which gets around the issue of storage space running out by using a MicroSD card for save data.

We're massive fans of this approach and are pleased to note that VM2 is about to get even better – it's adding automatic game detection and virtual VMU creation for all ODEs, including the Terraonion MODE. Futhermore, it will be able to automatically detect games when played from physical discs, too.

It might not seem like a big deal at first glance; the bog-standard official VMU does all of this as standard, right?

The thing here is that using a VM2 means you can create an almost infinite number of virtual VMUs on the MicroSD card, but you have to manually cycle through them to find the one which contains the save data you need.

This new system will take away this point of friction entirely, creating a new VMU on a per-game basis, and auto-loading it when you next boot up that particular game.

The VM2 is getting a rival soon in the form of the VMU Pro, and creator 8BitMods has confirmed that a similar mechanic will also be present in that device: