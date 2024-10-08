25 years after it launched, the Dreamcast is getting a new lease of life thanks to upgrades such as ODEs and enhanced VMUs.

We've already covered the excellent VM2, and 8BitMods is currently hard at work on its own take on the concept, the VMU Pro.

8BitMods has already created similar products for the GameCube and PS2, but the VMU Pro looks set to be its most ambitious venture yet. As you can see from the video below, the unit will boast a full-colour display and will even show you the game icons for each title.

As was previously confirmed, it will also include an MP3 player.

The original VMU was capable of exchanging save data with other consoles (and VMUs) as well as running special mini-games. When docked in the Dreamcast controller, it acted as a second screen in certain games, giving each player unique information or data during gameplay.