Retro Fighters is launching a new Dreamcast controller inspired by the best fighting game pad of yesteryear.

Produced by ASCII, the Pad FT had a brilliant rolling D-pad and six face buttons, making it perfect for the many amazing fighting games on the console.





Now, Retro Fighters is producing a tribute to this iconic controller in the shape of the D6 Fighting Gamepad, "a versatile 6-button controller compatible with Dreamcast, PC, and Switch."

Using low latency 2.4 GHz wireless technology, D6 is also compatible with original VMUs, as well as the upcoming 8BITMODS VMU Pro.

It will cost $49.99 and launches next year.