A new documentary on the history of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum is set to premiere at the BFI IMAX, in London, next month on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024

The Rubber Keyed Wonder - Story of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum is a new documentary from the directors of Bedrooms To Billions, Anthony & Nicola Caulfield. It aims to chart the history of the iconic British microcomputer, looking at how it originally came to be and how it opened the doors for a generation of game developers.

The documentary will feature new interviews with Sir Clive Sinclair’s family (such as his son Crispin Sinclair and nephew Grant Sinclair), various media personalities, former members of Sinclair Research, and the developers of several legendary ZX Spectrum games. It will also feature some rare archive footage, which will further help tell the story of the iconic machine.

Following the world premiere, attendees can also stay for a Q&A with the film's directors, the radio personality James O'Brien, Clive and Crispin Sinclair, and the Spectrum developers Sandy White (Ant Attack) and Clive Townsend (Saboteur).

Tickets are available to book from the BFI website now. If you failed to back the project when it was initially being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, you can also visit the film's website to pre-order your own copy.