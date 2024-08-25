Retro Games Ltd., the company behind the Atari 400 Mini and A500 Mini, is producing another system based on the iconic ZX Spectrum.

Simply called "The Spectrum", this new system launches on November 22nd, 2024 and will cost £89.99.

"Discover The Spectrum, a beautifully designed masterpiece that belongs in an art gallery, adorned with its signature rainbow colours," says the product's official description, as listed on the Smyths Toys website.

"This fun, quirky, and extroverted machine brings back the joy of accessible pick-up-and-play games, offering an experience that modern gaming has lost. With its timeless aesthetic and vibrant personality, The Spectrum isn't just a replica of the iconic Eighties home computer; it's a work of art that delivers a nostalgic, yet ever-relevant gaming adventure for everyone. Relive The Magic."

The Spectrum connects to your TV via HDMI, displaying a 720p picture. It emulates both the 46 and 128 models of Sinclair's famous home micro, and will enable players to rewind gameplay, create save states and apply on-screen filters. You'll also be able to load up your own Spectrum ROMs using a USB thumb drive.

48 games will come built-in, including Manic Miner, The Hobbit, and Head Over Heels. You can see the full list of games below.

This isn't the first time that the classic computer has been revived for a new audience. In 2014, Elite Systems produced The Recreated ZX Spectrum, a Bluetooth keyboard replica which ran games via an app released on smartphones.

The following year, Retro Computers Ltd. produced the ZX Spectrum Vega, a plug-and-play device pre-loaded with Spectrum games. A portable variant, known as the Vega+, launched in 2016 but many of those who backed the unit via crowdfunding failed to receive the device, and Retro Computers Ltd. would be liquidated in 2019.

The most successful version is arguably the Spectrum Next, an FPGA-based successor which boasts a case design by original ZX Spectrum designer Rick Dickinson, who sadly passed away before the system was released.