An unofficial Aliens game has just been released for the ZX Spectrum and ZX Spectrum Next.

Aliens: Neoplasma II is the sequel to the 2019 original, and has been developed by Sanchez Crew.

"Aliens Neoplasma II is a continuation of the first game by Sanchez Crew set in the "Aliens" universe," reads the game's official page. "The story of Lieutenant Smith continues inside a secret Weyland-Yutani laboratory. Trained guards, a treacherous artificial intelligence, and hordes of terrifying xenomorphs—nothing will stop Ashley on her path. Vengeance for the team's demise will be achieved at any cost."

Interestingly, the ZX Spectrum Next version supports 60Hz, making for a far smoother experience than the standard Spectrum edition.

You can download a copy here for $8.