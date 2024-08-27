One of the largest and most ambitious mods yet for Super Mario Sunshine has just been released on the modding website Game Banana.

Super Mario Eclipse has been in development for four years and was created by a team of talented modders and creators led by JoshuaMK02 and Tempo. It introduces a whole new story to the GameCube classic, along with a bunch of new worlds, music, and the ability to play as either Mario, Luigi, or Il Piantissimo.

In addition to all of this, there are also a bunch of fun new shines that have been introduced for players to earn, along with original gameplay challenges like a set of races against a character called La Nokissia, a basketball minigame, and a mission where the player must deliver pizzas against a timer.

All in all, it looks to be an exceptional piece of work from the Mario Sunshine modding community and can currently be enjoyed using the Dolphin Emulator or on Nintendo Wii, Nintendo GameCube, or Nintendo Wii U hardware.

Here's a description of the project and an outline of its various features:

Super Mario Eclipse--the much-anticipated revisit to Delfino--is finally here after a 4 year wait. Likely to be one of the most ambitious Mario fan projects of all time, a journey of pure wonder awaits. 120 returning shines from the game you know and love have been altered for a unique open-world play experience, with enhanced story elements that keep you engaged along the way!

- 120 brand new shines

- 3 playable characters

- New movement mechanics

- Improved game engine

- New and remixed boss fights

- Original soundtrack

- New story with hand-animated cutscenes

- MASSIVE reward for 100% completion

You can download the patch here for free.