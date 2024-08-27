It was just announced that Castlevania Dominus Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, bringing the DS entries Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia together in one bundle – but the big news for us is that Haunted Castle, one of the worst games in the series, is being remade as part of the package.

Originally released in 1987, Haunted Castle came dead last in our user-generated franchise ranking and is infamous for its unfair difficulty and ropey design.

"For the most part, Haunted Castle is a pretty miserable experience, and in a strong contest with Castlevania: The Adventure (the first Game Boy game) for being one of the worst in the Castlevania series," said Nintendo Life in their review of the Arcade Archives version. "The options in this collection help allay some of the issues – or at least allow you to cheat through them – and it’s still (begrudgingly) worth struggling through for its unusual place in the Castlevania series. However, in the cold light of day, there's no denying that this is a pretty poor video game and one that most people will want to ignore."

It will be interesting to see how Konami can brush up this particular entry – but we won't have to wait long, as it launches later today.