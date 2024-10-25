The Dreamcast's VMU remains a wonderful relic of a bygone age – the era of the memory card. This unique device allows you to transfer saves between consoles and play mini-games, and it's still evolving, even in 2024.

While some of us will have VMUs lying around crammed with save data, newcomers might want to take a shortcut to unlocking content or mini-games – and that's where Derek Pascarella's VMU Disc Builder comes in.

"There are many ways to transfer saves to/from computer and VMU," says the developer. "However, what about those who just want a simple solution for downloading save files from the internet and copying them to their VMU?"





Introducing VMU Disc Builder 😎



DOWNLOADpic.twitter.com/12TnO4P3pK (1/2) There are many ways to transfer saves to/from computer and VMU. However, what about those who just want a simple solution for downloading save files from the internet and copying them to their VMU?Introducing VMU Disc Builder 😎DOWNLOAD https://t.co/XDgIISfVwK October 24, 2024

Pascarella has created this to make it as easy as possible to transfer save data to VMUs without the need for dedicated cables or hardware. All you need to do is download the data you need, burn it to a CD-R (or load it up on your ODE's internal storage) and run it.

You can download the disc builder here.