The Dreamcast is one of the most beloved consoles of all time, which is perhaps a little surprising when you consider that it was only in active service for a couple of years before Sega pulled the plug and left the console sector.

The machine recently turned 25 in the West, and there's been an outpouring of affection for it – so much so that one group of fans is holding the first "Dreamcast Rave" to celebrate the system's legacy.

"Launched on 9.9.99, the Sega Dreamcast only lasted until 2001 but left a legacy, known for exclusives like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and the groundbreaking Phantasy Star Online. It was everywhere—from sponsoring Ozzfest 2000 to teaming up with Limp Bizkit—before disappearing as quickly as it arrived," says the official site of the event, which is being organised by Gooood Times! and Nu Metal Agenda.





The world first Dreamcast Rave. Saturday October 19th at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, CA.

​"The Dreamcast Rave is a DJ dance party tribute to this unique cultural phenomenon. For one night only on Saturday October 19th at The Moroccan Lounge (901 1st St, LA; 9PM - Late as DJs Holiday Kirk and Balloonfm spin an eclectic blend of era-specific music set to the best 3D graphics of the era."

Tickets cost $14.55 and can be purchased here.