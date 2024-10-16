The Toronto-based developer Cellar Door Games has announced on social media that it has released the source code to its 2013 retro rogue-lite Rogue Legacy over on GitHub.

The game, which saw players take control of a young knight on an adventure through various procedurally generated sidescrolling levels, was originally released on Windows PCs back in 2013 and has since been ported to a range of other platforms and devices over the years.

A sequel called Rogue Legacy 2 was also released in 2022 and is currently available to purchase across PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.





According to the listing on Github, the repository only includes the code (so no assets like icons, art, graphics, or music), and is an FNA build (FNA being a full-featured open-source reimplementation of Microsoft XNA, the engine the game was originally built in).

It is being made available under a custom license, which allows players to compile their own copy of the game for free (for personal use) provided they own the required assets, but prohibits any alterations or redistribution "for commercial advantage or private monetary compensation".

On Twitter, Cellar Door Games wrote the following about how it arrived at this decision:

"It's been over 10 years since we released Rogue Legacy 1, and in the pursuit of sharing knowledge, we are officially releasing the source code to the public. Eternal thanks to @flibitijibibo for setting this up, and being with us since the beginning."

If you're interested in checking out the release, you can find the repository at this link.