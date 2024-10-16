As you'll know if you've been following this site for a while, Argonaut Games is back – and it's updating its million-selling 3D platformer Croc for a new generation of players.

As part of Croctober, the company has been sharing trivia and other fun bits on social media, and it has recently posted a chiptune remix of the game's main theme by Brendan Becker – better known as Inverse Phase.

It’s a crisp #Croctober Chiptune Tuesday! What if Croc had originally been released on the Commodore 64 in the mid-'80s? We put this hypothetical to legendary chiptune musician @inversephase , and today we present you with his answer, a SID interpretation of the Croc theme! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/dlbE7ISJUm October 15, 2024

That's right – Becker has used the C64's legendary SID chip to reimagine the game's music. It must be stressed that this was done on original hardware, too – it's not based on emulation.

Becker runs the Bloop Museum in Hunt Valley, MD, and is currently trying to raise the funds required to move to new premises. The museum does a lot of important work in the field of video game preservation, so please consider supporting this campaign.