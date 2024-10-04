We recently reported on the very welcome news that Argonaut Games, the company behind hits such as Starglider, King Arthur's World, Alien Resurrection and Star Fox, was being revived, and a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is on the cards.
Keen to capitalise on the renewed interest in the character, Argonaut has decreed that this month shall henceforth be known as "Croctober", and it wants fans to send in their "art, tattoos, collections, and stories" so they can be shared with the wider Croc fandom.
The post has resulted in a stream of photos, art and other cool things, but the best thing we've seen so far isn't a piece of fan-made material, but a photo of "the actual cake made to celebrate the game’s launch, enjoyed that day by the production team."
Be sure to add your voice to the Croctober vibes by tagging posts with #Croc27 and #Croctober.