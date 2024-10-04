We recently reported on the very welcome news that Argonaut Games, the company behind hits such as Starglider, King Arthur's World, Alien Resurrection and Star Fox, was being revived, and a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is on the cards.

Keen to capitalise on the renewed interest in the character, Argonaut has decreed that this month shall henceforth be known as "Croctober", and it wants fans to send in their "art, tattoos, collections, and stories" so they can be shared with the wider Croc fandom.

You heard King Rufus folks! In just two days, we’re celebrating the 27th anniversary of Croc Legend of the Gobbos, and we want YOU to join the fun! Share your Croc fan art, tattoos, collections, and stories using the hashtag #Croc27 . Let’s make this anniversary a blast! YAZOO! https://t.co/qAwlNyBsxt September 27, 2024

The post has resulted in a stream of photos, art and other cool things, but the best thing we've seen so far isn't a piece of fan-made material, but a photo of "the actual cake made to celebrate the game’s launch, enjoyed that day by the production team."





Croc Legend of the Gobbos bounced into our hearts on this day in 1997, and he's bouncing back soon! Here's a rare pic of the actual cake made to celebrate the game's launch, enjoyed that day by the production team! 🎂 And so the adventure began 27 years ago! 🐊🎉

Be sure to add your voice to the Croctober vibes by tagging posts with #Croc27 and #Croctober.