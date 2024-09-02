Last week gave us the very welcome news that Argonaut Games is back, and it's remastering Croc: Legend of the Gobbos as its first project.

We had an inkling that this would be a popular announcement given the reaction generated when Jez San hinted at a Croc HD back in 2023, but it seems that the revived Argonaut has been surprised by the level of love shown towards its games.

"When we started to look at the possibility of bringing back Croc Legend of the Gobbos and relaunching Argonaut Games, we began by researching whether or not people still remembered or cared enough to justify doing so. We quickly concluded that yes, it was worth it and got to work," said the company via its social media account.

"What we hadn't completely understood until our announcement earlier this week was the enormous, stupendous, incredible amount of love for Croc, and judging by the comments, quite a few other classic Argonaut games too."

The firm reveals that there have been "numerous questions about Croc's platforms, controls, features and so on" and says that it will "reveal all of that information in the coming weeks, along with some other fun announcements."

Founded in the early '80s by Jez San, Argonaut would famously collaborate with Nintendo to produce the groundbreaking Star Fox, as well as the Super FX chip which made the game possible.

The remastered version of Croc has been confirmed for PC and modern consoles.