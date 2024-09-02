Bitmo Lab, a new technology brand formed by Chinese companies JSAUX and SSPAI, has shown off the GameBaby, a case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max which transforms your device into a fully-fledged portable games console.

The GameBaby is a two-part case which, when not in use, protects the sides and back of your iPhone from damage. However, you can detach the bottom section and turn it around so that its physical buttons rest on the screen.

Here's some PR:

The GameBaby is an iPhone 15 Pro Max & iPhone 16 Pro Max case with an added feature. In addition to providing protection for your phone, the lower part of the case also serves as a game controller. You can detach it from the back of your phone and place it on the front in order to play retro games with a physical interface similar to those of the controllers of 16-bit consoles from the early 90s. After finishing your game, the GameBaby returns to its original shape, protecting your iPhone and allowing you to enjoy its full screen.

The GameBaby can be pre-ordered here and is sold for $19.99 for the first 1,000 units. After that, the price rises to $24.99 for the regular pre-sale price. When it eventually launches, the GameBaby will sell for $39.99.