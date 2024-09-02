As you'll know if you've been following this site for a while, we recently joined forces with the amazing people over at Lost in Cult to create The Console Chronicles, a book devoted to celebrating the amazing impact of the humble home video game console.

We're pleased to report that copies of the book are now finding their way into the hands of those who backed it last year, and we hope those same people are finding it was worth the wait.

Running to over 400 pages, The Console Chronicles features chapters on systems made by Atari, Sega, Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and others. It discusses not just the history of these pieces of hardware but also weaves in the personal stories behind iconic platforms such as the SNES, Mega Drive, Atari 2600, PS2, and more.

As you can see from the photos on this page, we're proud to see the Time Extension name printed in such a wonderful book, but it's worth noting that it contains the words of many Hookshot Media staff – including Alana Hagues, Liam Doolan, Alex Olney, Gavin Lane, Ollie Reynolds, Stephen Tailby, Aaron Bayne, Fraser Gilbert and PJ O'Reilly.

The Lost in Cult edition of the book is now sold out, but you can order the Harper Collins retail edition below. It launches on September 12th, 2024.

