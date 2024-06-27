Last year, we revealed the news that we were teaming up with the wonderful folks at Lost in Cult to create The Console Chronicles, a premium book which aims to celebrate the history of the humble games console.

You might have noticed that the initial June release date has proven to be less than accurate – the book is now launching in August instead, alongside A Handheld History: 88-95.

This is mainly down to the fact that Lost in Cult has shifted to a new print partner to ensure that the company never has to "compromise the quality of our work that lands in your hands."

"Our books are made to last the test of time as true pieces of art in their own right," adds the publisher. "The best way to achieve this is by choosing partners with resources that can craft timeless books in large quantities."





Our upcoming book dedicated to the history of home consoles is coming to all major storefronts on September 12, thanks to pic.twitter.com/tneXgXYBlr We have some exciting news: The Console Chronicles is coming to retail! ✨Our upcoming book dedicated to the history of home consoles is coming to all major storefronts on September 12, thanks to @HarperCollins June 27, 2024

So, you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the "Campaign Edition" of The Console Chronicles, but we can assure you it will be well worth the wait.

If you haven't ordered a copy yet, you might be interested to learn that Lost in Cult and Harper Collins have just confirmed that the retail version of the book will launch on September 12th, 2024. The retail edition will be subtly different from the Campaign Edition, which contains exclusive artwork and extras.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.