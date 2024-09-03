Fans have just released a new translation patch for AIC Spirits and Banpresto's 1994 dungeon crawler Slayers for the PC-98, based on Hajime Kanzaka's light novel that was also later turned into a manga and anime series.

The game was the first adaptation of the popular series — which would eventually also receive further titles for the Super Famicom, PlayStation, and Sega Saturn — and focuses on the sorceress Lina Inverse and her trusty swordsman companion Gourry Gabriev as they follow rumours of a dragon with valuable fangs to a small town named Welnan where a "Chimera of the Year" competition is taking place (a competition where players must enter into a dangerous dungeon to collect monster parts and assemble the best chimera).

Putting a bet on the weakest contestant with the highest odds, the two adventurers eventually end up joining them and helping them out to further their chances of success, with the story taking various twists and turns thereafter.

The gameplay, meanwhile, consists of a mix of turn-based combat and first-person dungeon exploration, with the player only being able to directly control Lina, from the available party.

More than a decade ago, there was talk online about an attempt to translate the game into English, with the hacker Filler announcing back in 2008 that they had started work on a translation project two years prior. But since then, updates have been few and far between.

Now, though, it appears that the project has finally been brought to completion, with Filler announcing the release of a patch on Twitter. This new release credits EsperKnight & Filler for their work on the original project, but also lists a bunch of new individuals as part of the translation team such as AlphaRobo (ASM Hacking, Additional Script Extraction), Guest (Initial tools and Script Dumping), Eien ni Hen (Game and Cutscene Translation), and KirinnB (Graphics Tools).

You can download the patch now from archive.org, if you want to give it a try.