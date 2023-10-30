As spotted by Game Vecanti over on Twitter, an English translation patch for the PC-98 eroge strategy-action game Shangrlia 2 has just been released by BabaJeanmel (one of the fans behind the recent translation for all 12 episodes of Jewel BEM Hunter Lime for PC-98). This marks the first time the game has ever been made available in English.

Shangrlia 2, in case you're unfamiliar, is a game from the Japanese developer Elf Corporation, which also created the Dragon Knight series. It sees players assuming the role of a hero tasked with helping the three remaining generals of the kingdom of Hyunckel to rescue their companions and fight back against the emerging dark forces.

To do this, they must issue commands to an army of units on a battlefield, giving orders on where each soldier should go and what they should do.

As we alluded to above, the game includes some mature content, which makes it "not safe for work". This typically comes in the form of visual novel-style dialogue scenes, where characters often appear barely clothed or entirely nude. So, if you're particularly squeamish about, or object to, nudity in games, this might be one to stay away from.

You can download the patch now from GBATemp.