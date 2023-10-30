LucasArts' classic 3D adventure game Grim Fandango was released 25 years ago today on Friday, October 30th, 1998 for Windows PCs.

The game was the first LucasArts title to be developed using the GrimE engine (instead of the tried and true SCUMM engine used on LucasArts' previous adventure games) and was directed by Tim Schafer (then best known for his work on the Monkey Island games, Day of the Tentacle, and Full Throttle).

It followed a travel agent in the land of the dead named Manny Calavera (excellently voiced by Tony Plana) as he uncovers a plot to cheat the souls of the dead out of their spot on the "Number Nine" luxury express.

The game borrowed heavily from Aztec ideas of the afterlife and retro-futuristic architecture to create its version of the land of the dead and also pays homage to classic film noirs like The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Maltese Falcon, and Casablanca.

Originally deemed a commercial failure shortly after its release, the game has since picked up a sizable cult following, which inevitably led to Double Fine remastering the title for modern platforms in 2015.

