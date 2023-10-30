Atari Age has announced that Rocket Ranger, Cinemaware's action-adventure game inspired by The Rocketeer comics, is getting a port for the Atari Jaguar that will be arriving on its store.

Originally released in 1988 for the Commodore Amiga, Rocket Ranger has also been published for the Atari ST, MS-DOS, Commodore 64, Apple IIGS, and NES over the years. Now, though, Jaguar owners will finally get to experience a version of the title, which has been specifically built to run on the Atari machine.

pic.twitter.com/a3AC0fqAl7 The classic Cinemaware game Rocket Ranger has arrived on the #AtariJaguar ! Armed with technology from the future, can you prevent the Nazis from winning World War II, setting history right and saving mankind? Available in the AtariAge Store at the end of November. #classicgaming October 27, 2023

As the title suggests, the game sees players taking advantage of a special rocket pack to transform into a superhero named the Rocket Ranger.

Having received a mysterious message through time warning you of a potential future where the Nazis win World War II, it is up to you to foil their evil plan of using a mineral named lunarium to enslave humanity. This involves shooting enemy forces from the air, fistfighting with Nazi soldiers, designating agents to stage a resistance, and winning the trust of a kidnapped scientist and his daughter.

Rocket Ranger will be available to buy from the Atari Age store at the end of November. We'll try to let you know once more information is available.