Dracula X: Rondo of Blood is 30 years old today – it launched in Japan on October 29th, 1993.

Part of the long-running Castlevania series, Rondo of Blood was the first game in the series to make use of the CD-ROM format and boasted animated cutscenes and a stunning soundtrack by Akira Souji, Keizo Nakamura, Tomoko Sano and Mikio Saito.

Exclusive to the PC Engine Super CD-ROM², Rondo of Blood wouldn't receive a Western release until 2007, when it was released as a bonus on the PSP title Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles. The game would also get a stand-alone digital worldwide release via the Wii Virtual Console in 2010, and, more recently, has been featured on both the PC Engine / TG-16 Mini and as part of Castlevania Requiem on the PS4.

The game introduced the character of Richter Belmont, who has gone on to become one of the franchise's most famous faces. It would be followed by a direct sequel in the form of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which launched on the PlayStation in 1997.

1995's Castlevania: Dracula X / Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss on the SNES is loosely based on Rondo of Blood but sadly isn't anywhere near as good.