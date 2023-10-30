A team of ROM hackers led by AleFunky has just released Super Ale Bros. Redux, a new hack for the original 1985 Super Mario Bros. which drastically modifies the game in a bunch of cool ways.
This ASM hack (which means it has been written in Assembly) introduces elements which were present in later Mario titles, including P-Switches and the ability to grab shells. Furthermore, it's compatible with original hardware, so you can load it onto a flash cart and play it on your NES if you so wish.
Here's the feature list:
- Backwards scrolling
- P-Switches
- On/Off blocks
- Textboxes
- 32 main levels + 4 kaizo levels, totalling 9 worlds
- Shell grabbing
- Themed worlds
- Saving
- A pause menu
- Shell-block interactions
- Console compatible
If you'd like to give Super Ale Bros. Redux a spin, you can download the patch file here.