A team of ROM hackers led by AleFunky has just released Super Ale Bros. Redux, a new hack for the original 1985 Super Mario Bros. which drastically modifies the game in a bunch of cool ways.

This ASM hack (which means it has been written in Assembly) introduces elements which were present in later Mario titles, including P-Switches and the ability to grab shells. Furthermore, it's compatible with original hardware, so you can load it onto a flash cart and play it on your NES if you so wish.

Here's the feature list:

Backwards scrolling

P-Switches

On/Off blocks

Textboxes

32 main levels + 4 kaizo levels, totalling 9 worlds

Shell grabbing

Themed worlds

Saving

A pause menu

Shell-block interactions

Console compatible

If you'd like to give Super Ale Bros. Redux a spin, you can download the patch file here.