Super Ale Bros. Redux
Image: AleFunky

A team of ROM hackers led by AleFunky has just released Super Ale Bros. Redux, a new hack for the original 1985 Super Mario Bros. which drastically modifies the game in a bunch of cool ways.

This ASM hack (which means it has been written in Assembly) introduces elements which were present in later Mario titles, including P-Switches and the ability to grab shells. Furthermore, it's compatible with original hardware, so you can load it onto a flash cart and play it on your NES if you so wish.

Here's the feature list:

  • Backwards scrolling
  • P-Switches
  • On/Off blocks
  • Textboxes
  • 32 main levels + 4 kaizo levels, totalling 9 worlds
  • Shell grabbing
  • Themed worlds
  • Saving
  • A pause menu
  • Shell-block interactions
  • Console compatible

If you'd like to give Super Ale Bros. Redux a spin, you can download the patch file here.

[source romhacking.net]