Super Metroid is one of the best games on the SNES, and arguably needs little in the way of introduction. However, a new ROM hack by P. Yoshi takes the game in an interesting new direction, using its engine to create an entirely new experience based around a young female character, called Junko.

Junko finds herself trapped in a dream where she is worshipped as a goddess, and she must battle her way out of this bizarre world, eventually taking down the "horrifying serpent that worships her".





Super Junkoid (for that is the ROM hack's name) is very polished indeed, and shows how creative ROM hackers can get; it's more than just a simple enhancement, and more akin to an entirely new game, based on the foundations of Super Metroid. P. Yoshi also did the same trick with the original Metroid, creating Junkoid in 2022.

You can download the ROM hack here. Let us know if you've given Super Junkoid a spin by posting a comment.