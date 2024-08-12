Sega Saturn emulator Yaba Sanshiro is now available on Apple's App Store.

It costs $4.99 to purchase; there's no free version, as is the case on Android devices.

"Finally, Yaba Sanshiro was released in the Apple App Store," says developer Shinya “DevMiyax” Miyamoto. "You can play SEGA Saturn games on your iPhone or iPad or Mac. This version only includes basic features to facilitate approval. If there is demand, we will continue to expand it."

You'll need to source your own games and BIOS files.

Yaba Sanshiro is based on the now-defunct Yabause and is one of the most popular Saturn emulators on computers and mobile devices.