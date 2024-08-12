A new fan patch has just been released for the Mega Drive / Genesis Jurassic Park Rampage Edition, introducing a bunch of new endings to the game, as well as various quality-of-life improvements to rebalance the overall experience.

The patch, which is called Jurassic Park Volcanic Edition, is the work of the ROM hacker BillyTime!Games, whose previous efforts include ROM hacks of games like Ghostbusters, Kid Chameleon, and Batman Revenge of the Joker, as well as the creation of the Sega Channel Revival Project, to name just a few. Jurassic Park Rampage Edition, meanwhile, is a sidescrolling platformer from the developer BlueSky Software and publisher Sega that was originally released in 1994. It is the second Jurassic Park game from this pairing, following 1993's Jurassic Park, which featured extremely similar gameplay.

Isla Nublar is a warzone! Humans and Dinosaurs alike battle for survival in Jurassic Park - Volcanic Edition! pic.twitter.com/rmlezawgLH August 9, 2024

As we outlined above, one of the most notable changes in this new patch is the introduction of a bunch of new endings that can be accessed by completing the game on various difficulty levels.

If you've ever finished Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition, you'll know that the original ending for both playable characters (Grant and the Velociraptor) is a bit underwhelming, with the game simply telling you you've won, before flashing up a slightly altered animated image of a sunset set to some Doom-esque heavy metal music. These new endings, therefore, aim to bring a bit more variety to the game's conclusion, with some additional text providing more context about the fate of each character (similar to the endings of Sega and BlueSky's earlier Jurassic Park game).

As for gameplay tweaks, there is a fair few to speak of, such as Grant now being able to jump higher, gain double ammunition from weapon pickups, and receive health from checkpoints (this last feature is limited to easy mode only). Grant and the Raptor also now have different levels of armour across the various difficulty modes too, with the characters taking more damage on the harder modes relative to the other easier playthroughs.

Here's a full list of the changes below:

Sega Screen can now be skipped

Grant now jumps higher

Grant now receives health from checkpoints (Easy Mode Only)

Grant receives double ammunition from weapon pickups

Grant and Raptor now have variable armour (Higher armour on Easy Difficulty, No Armour, and more Damage on Hard Difficulty.)

Tranquilizer Gun can now fire three times as fast

Several New endings!

New Game Over screens for Grant and Raptor

New cheat codes! (All weapons and infinite ammo, Easy Raptor Rampage, and Infinite Lives)

Raptor retains lysine levels between stages and lives

New error handler courtesy of Vladikcomper

SRAM functionality has been added (You can now save your game. To reload your prior progress, simply hold B and Start Game. Continue to hold B and the text "Game Loaded" should appear.)



You can download the patch for yourself at Romhacks.org. A video demonstrating the hack is also available below: