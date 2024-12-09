Update [ ]:

Hacker Billy Time Games has added another update to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive platformer Kid Chameleon, this time adding an XP system.

"In a bit of an experiment, I have created an XP System for Kid Chameleon SRAM," he says. "Gain levels by completing levels and gain new perks such as added minutes to the timer, free gems and extra hit points for masks."





You can see the hack in action below.

Original Story: Sega Genesis / Mega Drive platformer Kid Chameleon is getting new features thanks to the efforts of prolific patcher BillyTimeGames.

The modder – who has patched titles like Ghostbusters and Jewel Master in the past – has introduced the ability to purchase helments when loading a game using the existing SRAM feature, which allows players to save their game between levels.

"This Addendum patch is designed to allow players to purchase helmets when loading a game in Kid Chameleon SRAM," says BillyTimeGames.

When pausing the game, you have to highlight 'Restart Round' and then hit the following button combination to get the required helmet.

A + Start - Sky Cutter

B + Start - Cyclone

C + Start - Red Stealth

A + Left + Start - Eyeclops

B + Left + Start - Juggernaut

C + Left + Start - Iron Knight

A + Right + Start - Berzerker

B + Right + Start - Miniaxe

C + Right + Start - Fly

"If the player has at least 5 diamonds, players can load into their existing game with their newly purchased helmet," adds the modder.

You can download the patch file here.

Released in 1992, Kid Chameleon was developed by Sega Technical Institute in North America, with future PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny working on the game as a programmer.