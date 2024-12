Update [ ]:

A new version of the groundbreaking Dreamcast port of Doom 64 has been publically released and is being hailed as the "definitive" way to play the game.

As noted by @falco_girgis, the port makes use of a new "hybrid vertex submission mechanism" which has been added to KallistiOS:

It has further boosted the game's performance while under load and is now something the rest of the DC community can utilize in their homebrew. This scene in particular used to lag using the traditional, DMA-based vertex submission mechanism with all of the lights and its higher geometric complexity, but notice it's not even dropping a frame now!

This update also includes support for the Dreamcast's mouse and keyboard, offering a "smooth, natural way to play the game."

Finally, it's possible to introduce the assets from the Steam version into the Dreamcast port, allowing players to "enjoy the extra bonus levels and campaign with the new and improved graphics."





First of all, this is the very first… Actual hardware capture of the latest build of jnmartin's #Doom 64 port to the Sega #Dreamcast , which has now become the definitive, prettiest way to enjoy the title, with its dynamic lighting and bump mapping. SO MUCH NEW SHIT TO TALK ABOUT:First of all, this is the very first… pic.twitter.com/uF55IwbpRD December 8, 2024

Original Story: Update #2 [Wed 21st Aug, 2024 10:30 BST]: Jnmartin84's Dreamcast port of Doom 64 continues to push the hardware in new and unexpected ways, with the latest version offering dynamic lighting and bump mapping.

"Jnmartin and his Doom 64 port literally just made Sega Dreamcast history today, with an N64 port of all things," says fellow Dreamcast developer @falco_girgis.





Looks like bump mapping the whole damn thing isn't so… HOLY SHIT!!! jnmartin and his #Doom 64 port literally just made Sega #Dreamcast history today, with an N64 port of all things! Full per-vertex dynamic lighting, and... I HEARD YOU LIKED BUMP MAPPED ENVIRONMENTS, BRO!!!!Looks like bump mapping the whole damn thing isn't so… pic.twitter.com/LZT0nlAm4m August 18, 2024

"Looks like bump mapping the whole damn thing isn't so expensive after all, on the Sega Dreamcast, if you can afford the duplicated geometry submission for the 2 passes it requires to apply the effect to an opaque surface with its PowerVR GPU," Girgis adds.

As you can see, the end result is very impressive indeed. "FINALLY one of the most advanced features of the DC's PVR GPU has been fully harnessed," says Girgis.

Update #1 [Wed 17th Jul, 2024 09:30 BST]: jnmartin84's fan port of Doom 64 to the Sega Dreamcast is now available to play.

In order to play the game, you'll need to acquire a Doom 64 ROM in Z64 format and download the source files and tools from GitHub to build the game yourself. A full build guide is available on the GitHub page, with instructions on how to do this.

IT'S FINALLY HERE! #Doom64 has officially landed on the Sega #Dreamcast with this flawless, AAA-quality port by jnmartin. I've been following his work the entire time, beta testing (and making sure we didn't break anything in KOS), and it has been an absolute pleasure to see how… pic.twitter.com/bLjDq9EwGB July 16, 2024

Here's a link to the page, in case you want to give this a go.

Original Story [Wed 24th Apr, 2024 14:00 BST]: In the past, we've seen unofficial ports of Doom to the Sega Dreamcast, in the form of nxDoom and Doom for the DC, but the same cannot be said for its 1997 N64 sequel DOOM 64.

Fortunately, though, it looks like this is all about to change, as recently spotted by the Sega Guru, with a homebrew developer named jnmartin84 (best known for their work on porting OpenLara to the N64) revealing that they are hard at work porting the 64-bit title over to the Sega console, with the help of KallistiOS.

To accompany the announcement, jnmartin84 shared a 6-minute video previewing some of the progress that they have made so far (on real hardware no less) and it's fairly promising from what we can see, running at a pretty stable framerate.

Nevertheless, there seems to still be a mountain of work ahead of the developer, with the video also spotlighting its partially-finished HUD, various graphical issues, as well as the absence of any enemies, guns, or audio.

You can watch jnmartin84's full video below to take a closer look at the progress so far: