Update []:
Anbernic's new GBA lookalike, the RG34XX, has a price and release date now.
As spotted by Retro Game Corps, the device will sell for $70, but if you order in the first 72 hours, you can get one for $64.
Orders go live on 16th December, 5am Eastern Time.
Original Story:
Anbernic has shown off its next emulation handheld, RG34XX.
The new device will come in four colours: indigo, green transparent, red transparent, and black.
It boasts a 3.4-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 720x480 and runs on a 64-bit Linux OS.
"Over 30 platforms" are supported, including PSP, N64, NDS, DOS, DC, and PS1.
There's 5G Wi-Fi, HDMI-out and Bluetooth 4.2.