Update [ ]:

Anbernic's new GBA lookalike, the RG34XX, has a price and release date now.

As spotted by Retro Game Corps, the device will sell for $70, but if you order in the first 72 hours, you can get one for $64.

Orders go live on 16th December, 5am Eastern Time.





Release date: 16 Dec 2024, 5am Eastern Time

$70 + shipping retail price

$64 + shipping for the first 72 hours



Original Story:

Anbernic has shown off its next emulation handheld, RG34XX.

The new device will come in four colours: indigo, green transparent, red transparent, and black.

It boasts a 3.4-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 720x480 and runs on a 64-bit Linux OS.

"Over 30 platforms" are supported, including PSP, N64, NDS, DOS, DC, and PS1.

There's 5G Wi-Fi, HDMI-out and Bluetooth 4.2.