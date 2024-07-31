When Anbernic released the RG Cube not so long ago, it turned a few heads. The system's square display suited old-school retro games, and its Sega-style rolling D-pad looked great. The LED lights under the analogue sticks also helped the device stand out from the crowd.

Sadly, issues with quality control – including screens with excessive light bleed – have curtained some people's interest in the device, but, as is so often the case when it comes to Anbernic, you don't have to wait very long for an alternative to arrive.

Hot on the heels of the Cube is the RG40XX H, a very similar-looking product which boasts a more traditional horizontal display and mixes things up a little when it comes to its interface. If you held off on the Cube, is the RG40XX H a better choice for you? That's what we're here to find out...

Anbernic RG40XX H Review: Design & Display

While it shares some design similarities with the RG Cube, the RG40XX H offers a 4:3, 4-inch IPS screen with a 640 x 480 resolution, which makes it better suited for a wider range of games. The panel is bright and colourful, and while it can't compare to the best OLED screens on the market, for this price range, it's great.

Anbernic has switched things around when it comes to controls, too. Whereas the Cube had a Sega-inspired rolling D-pad placed below the left-hand analogue stick, on the RG40XX H, this has been swapped out for a Nintendo-style cross-pad, which has been shifted above the analogue stick – a far more sensible position when you consider that's going to be your main input when playing retro games on this thing.

On the downside, this particular D-pad is incredibly sensitive, which leads to a lot of false diagonal inputs. This isn't so much of an issue when you're playing games that require smooth, flowing movements, but when playing titles which call for precise digital input – such as platforming titles – it can become an annoyance.

The analogue sticks are pretty standard, outside of the eye-catching LED lights which surround them. You can disable these lights if they happen to bother you.

Overall, though, this is a comfortable device to hold. The rounded edges mean you can use it for hours without getting any awkward pains, and it's the perfect size – even if you've got exceptionally large paws.

Anbernic RG40XX H Review: Performance

The Anbernic RG40XX H is powered by the Allwinner H700 chipset, which has been used in several other Anbernic handhelds. It's hardly cutting edge these days, and there are rumours that this will be the final Anbernic device the chip is used in – but it's capable of emulating pretty much everything up to the PS1, with Dreamcast and N64 games being playable, but with more inconsistent results.

One thing that's worth noting with the RG40XX H is that the location of the H700 chipset can cause some heat issues when you're really pushing the hardware. The back-right of the device becomes noticeably warm during use, and because there's no cooling system to speak of, it can get somewhat toasty.

It's never enough to make it outright uncomfortable to use – and, if you're sticking to playing 8 and 16-bit systems, you might not even notice it – but it's worth commenting on, all the same.

The 3,200mAh power cell at the heart of the RG40XX H is good for around six hours of use on a single charge, which is fairly standard for this kind of device. We were also pleasantly surprised to see that WiFi is included, so you can benefit from things like Netplay and RetroAchievements.

Anbernic RG40XX H Review: Conclusion

The market for emulation handhelds arguably reached saturation point some time ago, but the RG40XX H is still worth a look if you're planning to upgrade from a slightly older device.

Sure, the D-pad could be better, and the H700 chipset is going to put out to pasture soon, but for $80, this is an excellent entry-level handheld for those who just want a means of connecting with older games in a pocket-sized and budget-friendly format.

Great design

Low price D-pad is rather sensitive

Dreamcast and N64 emulation is hit-and-miss

Good 7/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.