Bitmap Bureau has to rank as one of the hardest-working indies working in the UK right now.

Not only is the small team continuing its epic quest to bring the superb Xeno Crisis to every console under the sun, it is also working on the promising-looking Terminator 2D: No Fate and has lent a helping hand with Limited Run's updated DOOM port for the SNES.

Another project the studio is working on right now is the long-awaited Neo Geo version of Final Vendetta, which launched in 2022. The plan was always to bring the Final Fight-inspired brawler to SNK's AES and MVS formats, but Bitmap Bureau has now confirmed that it has sadly missed its Q2 2025 target for the game.

"We know many of you were hoping to be playing the game by now, and we’re truly sorry to say that we’ve missed our Q2 2025 target," says the company in a new statement. "We wanted to explain to you guys what’s been happening behind the scenes and why we’ve slipped a little, and to also let you know that we’re really not far off now."

The update explains that, in addition to the aforementioned Terminator and DOOM projects, Bitmap Bureau is working on "several exciting unannounced projects, including something incredibly epic to be announced very soon."

This increased workload has seen the studio expand to "around 30" staff, but upgrades to the office and the need for team members to take holidays have meant that something has had to give – and sadly, that's Final Vendetta's Neo Geo port.

Even so, the company is keen to point out that Neo Geo version is still very much a priority, and has even shared footage of the Karen, the new playable character, running on SNK's console.