Numskull and Bitmap Bureau have teamed up to release Bitmap Bureau Collection, a new three-game pack which includes the UK developer's entire output so far.

Coming this summer, Bitmap Bureau Collection features the Smash TV-style shooter Xeno Crisis, the top-down hack-and-slash epic Battle Axe, and the side-scrolling beat 'em up Final Vendetta.

"Xeno Crisis feels like a lost classic from a bygone era of gaming," said our friends over at Nintendo Life in an 8/10 review. "The stern challenge may prove to be off-putting for casual players, but it rewards dedication with some of the most intense and addictive blasting action you can find in the genre. Convince a fellow player to join in and you've got the makings of a co-op classic."





Final Vendetta was given 7/10, with the review stating that it "does an able job of using and enhancing tried and tested formulas of the past, and is great fun for either one or two players. There’s still room for experimentation in this genre with regard to original systems, and sadly Final Vendetta doesn’t really attempt any of that, instead opting for more traditional '90s arcade fare – albeit with lots of variation in how you smack people around. If that’s enough to tickle your fancy, you’ll feel well-served by Bitmap Bureau’s stab, but others might feel like they’ve walked this street before."

Sadly, Nintendo Life wasn't quite as enamoured with Battle Axe, giving it 5/10. "Battle Axe is a good-looking homage to the classic hack and slash arcade efforts of yesteryear that's dragged down by some fairly dull and repetitive action," was the verdict. "If only it had a few twists and turns and a handful more levels, this one could have been well worth a playthrough but, as things stand, it's pretty forgettable stuff."