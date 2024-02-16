Divisive video game personality Tommy Tallarico has put his house up for sale for a cool $2,999,000, as spotted by Brandon Sheffield.

Tallarico's career spans decades; he started out in the Q&A department at Virgin Interactive in the early '90s before shifting into composing soundtracks, working on titles such as Global Gladiators, The Terminator, Earthworm Jim 2 and Disney's Aladdin. He co-hosted the TV shows Electric Playground and Reviews on the Run, and, in 2002, created Video Games Live.

However, in recent years, Tallarico has been dogged by controversy. He was the leading figure behind the revival of Intellivision and was CEO of the resurrected company until 2022, when he was replaced by Phil Adam following issues with the release of the terminally-delayed Amico console.

Tallarico was also subject to a particularly damning video by the YouTuber Hbomberguy, who exposed the many 'tall tales' Tallarico had trotted out over the years.

The description for the house is one constant stream of "estate agent-speak", so we've reproduced it in full here, but broken up into paragraphs to make it slightly easier to parse:

RARE 3 story home with 5,884 sq ft of living space on . 7 acres of private enclosed land including blocked views of surrounding homes inside the prestigious HUNT CLUB community with 24 hour guard-gated and roaming security. OUTSIDE: Property includes five level waterfall & stream that passes under a wooden bridge driveway entrance opening to a large pond w/ mature giant Koi. Castle design saltwater Moat pool w/ jacuzzi turret & waterfall system. Brand new PebbleTec surface w/ abalone shell sparkle. Mature fruit & exotic trees. Solar system w/ newer concrete roofing. Whole home 4 stage water filtration system & water softener. Tankless water system w/ instant hot water throughout entire home.

INSIDE–1ST FLOOR: Library & piano room with custom spotlighting & stone fireplace. Gold leafed dining room w/ ten stage antiqued walls, mirrored ceiling & alabaster lighting. Full wet bar w/ brass sink & wine area. Bedroom/office w/ views of property waterfall. Unique custom Venetian stucco kitchen & breakfast nook w/ stone floors, stone wall accents & hand laid Indian mosaic. High-end appliances including convection stovetop, food warmer, compactor, instant boiling water, etc. Stunning 20ft high open beam living room/TV room with custom carved wood fireplace mantle & stone fireplace. Alabaster lighting fixtures & digital art screen. 2ND FLOOR: Home movie theater including some of the finest top end audio/visual equipment including Sony 4K 3D projector, 11.1 Dolby Atmos sound system. JBL Studio monitor speakers, Marantz & Outlaw powered audio amps & receivers. SVS 2,000 watt sub-woofer. Ultra 4K cabling. 3 suede electronic reclining theater seats. Massive 2nd floor game room w/ incredible stone fireplace, pool table, balcony & custom carved wet bar area. Master bedroom w/ 7-foot waterfall & dramatic stone fireplace. Master balcony overlooks the nearby San Juan mountains, castle pool and backyard area. Master bathroom includes a 2 person coral rock jacuzzi w/ custom mosaic. High end dolphin faucets and fixtures & custom stone flooring. Massive open stone digital interface shower w/ 8 shower heads. Stunning stone/marble sink area w/ oceanic glass sink wells & back-lit LED mirrors. Two walk in closets. 2 additional bedrooms w/ full baths & enclosed toilet/shower areas.

3RD FLOOR:3rd floor studio or bedroom area w/ dramatic slanted ceiling design & custom shelving throughout. Office, storage closet and workout area. Massive attic area w/ loads of storage space & shelving.

Sadly, it's not known if the Spider-Man room will be retained when the house is sold.