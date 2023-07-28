Xeno Crisis is on pretty much every home console known to man right now, and we very much approve – it's a wonderful Smash TV-style blaster with amazing visuals and a fantastic soundtrack, and it deserves to reach as large an audience as possible.

That potential audience is about to expand a little bit more, because we can exclusively reveal that Bitmap Bureau is bringing Xeno Crisis to the SNES.

Available in all regional variants – and in 'standard' and 'collector's' editions – the game has been expertly ported to Nintendo's 16-bit system, as you can see from the screenshots and footage below.

You can pre-order Xeno Crisis for your SNES right now by heading over to Bitmap Bureau's site.

Xeno Crisis is currently available on the Mega Drive / Genesis, Dreamcast, Neo Geo AES/MVS/CD, GameCube, N64, Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, Evercade, PS4 and Xbox One.