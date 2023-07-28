Update [Fri 28th Jul, 2023 16:15 BST]: As spotted by IndieRetroNews earlier this week, BSzili's Amiga port of Death Rally has now hit Version 1.0. The music is now in, but as referenced on the download page, the port still lacks multiplayer and is limited to a fixed gamepad layout.

You can download the package now from Aminet. The source code is also available on GitHub. You'll need the game data from Death Rally Classic on Steam to get it up and running.

Original Story [Tue 18th Apr, 2023 17:30 BST]: Today, the Finnish developer Remedy is best known for making hit games like Max Payne, Control, and Alan Wake, but back in the 90s, the studio had only one title to its name: Death Rally.

This was a vehicular combat game that saw players compete in deadly races in order to raise money to acquire new cars and power-ups. The ultimate goal was to battle your way through the rest of the competition in order to get the chance to face off against a mysterious figure called the Adversary and become the undisputed champion of the rally.

Back in the day, Death Rally was only ever released for MS-DOS, meaning that Amiga owners couldn't play it on their beloved machines, but now thanks to the efforts of the fan developer BSzili, an Amiga port of the game is finally available to play (as spotted by IndieRetroNews). At the moment, this is only a test version, lacking music and multiplayer, but it's seriously impressive work nonetheless.

On the English Amiga Forums, its creator BSzili posted some more information about this fanmade project, revealing that it was built using DRally, the open-source engine, based on the original DOS executable. BSzili says they will publish the changes in their fork once the port is fully finished, but, for now, they are currently looking for people who want to try it out.

These are the current requirements, according to BSzili:

68040 or 68060 with an FPU

Kickstart 3.0

AGA chipset or RTG

8 MB Fast RAM

45 MB disk space

AHI 4.18+ (this will probably become optional eventually)

If you want to try out the game and put it to the test, you can download it from the English Amiga forums now. There you'll also find instructions from BSzili on how to install it.