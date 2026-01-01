Limited Run Games co-founder Josh Fairhurst has announced that he is leaving the company this year.

Fairhurst revealed that he had actually stepped down as company CEO back in September, and will be working as President until March 2026, after which he will be "scaling back to redirect my focus to new adventures."

"I made this decision after I found myself presented with several opportunities to help bring dream games to life," he says. "Since then, even more irresistible opportunities have found themselves on my doorstep. I know I'd always regret it if I didn't seize the moment and pursue these things."

Fairhurst established Limited Run Games back in 2015 with Douglas Bogart. It has worked with the likes of Sega, Atari, Konami, Treasure, Arc System Works and many other major companies to create physical versions of what would typically be digital-only releases. In 2022, Limited Run was acquired by Embracer Group through its Embracer Freemode operative group.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make," says Fairhurst of the move. "Limited Run Games has been my life for ten years. I love what we do and I love the people I get to work with - but I also recognize that Limited Run could benefit from new leadership, who will bring fresh perspectives and original ideas to drive LRG through its next ten years and beyond."

While Limited Run has ensured that physical gaming remains a key part of the retail landscape in the modern era and has done amazing things like give the SNES a new version of DOOM, it has come under fire for production issues, selling dodgy cartridges and other problems.

"I think criticism helps us grow and ultimately become better at what we do," said Fairhurst in an interview with Time Extension at the start of 2025. "Like any company, we’ve certainly made mistakes, and it’s important for us to recognize those mistakes, internalize them, and use them to improve in the future."

In his recent announcement on social media, the Limited Run boss acknowledges that it has been a "wild ride, one that I have never taken for granted. I look forward to continuing to support Limited Run as a fan, a customer, and a partner. With the incredible slate of releases we have planned for next year, I know the future is bright for LRG... We only have one chance to live our life and it's important to live it to the fullest, even if that sometimes requires tough decisions."