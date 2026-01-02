Clamshell phones made a comeback a few years back, thanks to the efforts of Samsung and Motorola, boasting displays which are capable of folding in on themselves.

Now, the technology is bleeding into gaming handhelds, with One-Netbook teasing a folding screen on its upcoming ONEXSUGAR WALLET portable (thanks, Android Authority).

Built around an 8.01-inch, 4:3 foldable panel with a rumoured 2480x1860 pixels resolution, the device is apparently running a top-level Qualcomm chip.

Elsewhere, the device offers more traditional features, such as twin analogue sticks, a D-pad, and four face buttons.

The ONEXSUGAR WALLET almost certainly won't be cheap, but the benefit of a large display might be enough to tempt prospective buyers regardless.

