Ever Fancied Creating Your Own Shoot 'Em Up? This Week's Console Archives Release Has You Covered

If you've ever wanted to unleash your inner game designer, then we have some interesting news to share with you.

Earlier today, Hamster, the company behind Console Archives, revealed that the next title it will be rereleasing on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 will be Athena's Dezaemon. This is the original version of the popular video game creation software, which debuted on the Nintendo Famicom in 1991, and was the first in a series of games, which later ended up spanning the Super Famicom, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and Sega Saturn.

It essentially allows wannabe game makers the opportunity to make their very own shoot 'em ups, offering tools for everything from music creation to image editing.

Players can compose tracks in the sound editor, draw their own pixel-art backgrounds & characters, program different enemy patterns, and even assemble their own staff roll, with the total amount of levels you can create for one game being capped to three.

In addition to this, there's also a brief shoot 'em up, called E.D.I.T, offered as part of the package, essentially serving as a guide for what's possible with the software and a springboard for ideas.

The game will be released on February 19th (make that, February 18th, if you're based on the West Coast of America), and will be priced at $7.99, if you fancy checking it out. You can watch the trailer below: