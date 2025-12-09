Whenever a new Windows-based portable platform is announced, the first thing I ponder is how well it will perform in terms of emulation – which probably makes me a little odd, given that the promotional materials for these products almost never seem to mention that aspect.

Well, here we go again, because OneXPlayer is pushing its "2-in-1" portable PC, the Super X, and all I can think of is how good PS3 and Xbox 360 emulation is likely to be on this thing.

Powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor (well, in its highest spec offering, at least), complete with an integrated Radeon 8060s GPU, the Super X can effortlessly switch between tablet and tabletop mode. It's got a 14" 2.8K OLED screen and even comes with a clip-on keyboard.



Super X goes live on Kickstarter on Dec 11, 2025 at 20:30 (UTC+8) 🔧🚀

More details will be shared as we approach the launch.

#AMDRyzenAIMax395 #gaminglaptop #tablet… pic.twitter.com/DQTswER1uI A brief look at Horizon: Forbidden West on the OneXPlayer Super X. Tested at 2560×1600 · Medium · 45W · FSR ON.Super X goes live on Kickstarter on Dec 11, 2025 at 20:30 (UTC+8) 🔧🚀More details will be shared as we approach the launch. December 8, 2025

The company is even offering an optional "liquid-cooled" version of the device, capable of sustaining a staggering 120W TDP performance output. Gulp.

The catch? Well, you've probably already clocked it by now. The Super X isn't going to come cheap; the lowest version (AI MAX 385, 32GB RAM) costs $1,899), while the top spec model (AI MAX+ 395, 128GB RAM, liquid cooling) is a whopping $2,759.

The crowdfunding campaign kicks off on December 11th at 8:30 PM Beijing Time.