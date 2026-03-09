Update [ ]:

Sony has updated the page, removing the reference to Sonia Belmont.

Sony has updated the listing for the supposed Sonia Belmont listing to say "Trevor Belmont's Successor" instead which means one of two things: 1. Sony MASSIVELY jumped the gun and revealed something Konami wasn't ready for. 2. Sony's website writers lied. What's the truth? — Dongled (@dongled.bsky.social) 2026-03-09T17:53:00.073Z

Original Story [ ]: When Konami revealed Belmont's Curse, a new entry in the long-running Castlevania series, it triggered plenty of excitement – and a little bit of confusion, as it wasn't implicitly stated who the lead character would be.

Sure, Trevor Belmont is shown in the footage, as is Sypha Belnades – both characters from Castlevania III and Netflix's animated adaptation of the series. However, the character shown leaping around Paris in the trailer wasn't either of these two – so who was it?

It seems that Sony has now confirmed that the protagonist of Belmont's Curse is none other than Sonia Belmont, appearing in a slightly retconned role, as this game is set to take place in 1499 – 49 years after she made her debut in Castlevania Legends, which takes place in 1450. She was around 17 in that game, which would make her 66 in Belmont's Curse – and she certainly looks a little more spritely than that.

Confirmed by Sony, it is indeed Sonia Belmont that is the protagonist of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse. pic.twitter.com/cXHxlpFHEU March 9, 2026

Legends was pitched as a prequel and was the first game in the series to launch following the critical and commercial success of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, but former series producer Koji Igarashi would later label it as non-canon due to the fact that its story conflicted with that of the main series (it hinted that Alucard is involved in the Belmont bloodline).

Sonia was supposed to take the lead in the Dreamcast title Castlevania: Resurrection, but it was never released. She recently resurfaced in Vampire Survivors' Ode to Castlevania DLC.