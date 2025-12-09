It looks like there may be some exciting news around the corner for fans of Japanese feature phone games.

That's because G-Mode Co. Ltd (the publisher behind the G-Mode Archives+ series of retro reissues of old Japanese mobile games) is currently teasing a couple of big announcements over the next two months that are said to be on par with its Armored Core Mobile Mission and Shin Megami Tensei 20XX reveals from last December.

The tease was shared as part of a recent Dengeki Online interview, highlighted by GSK online, and saw the G-Mode director and producer, Kōichi Takeshita, joining the site to discuss a recent poll that had been conducted in conjunction on behalf of both parties. This poll saw G-Mode and Dengeki Online asking its followers online what sort of developers and games people would like to see added to G-Mode Archives+ next, with Capcom eventually topping the company list while the 2004 i-Mode title Shin Megami Tensei if...Hazama Hen ranked highest among the list of games.

Shin Megami Tensei if...Hazama Hen is a prologue to the Super Famicom game, Shin Megami Tensei if..., following Ideo Hazama's actions prior to his failed summoning attempt and his ascension to becoming the Demon Emperor. Like many other games, released for Japanese mobile phones, it has long since been unavailable commercially and has yet to be archived online.

G-MODE Archives producer Koichi Takeshita commented on the survey results dengekionline.com/article/2025... 🇯🇵 the quick takeaway: they're in active talks with several of the most-requested games/studios & expect to have announcements on both fronts soon, incl. big game announcements across Dec~Jan — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-12-09T12:13:07.700Z

In case you're interested, here are the rest of the results for the Dengeki poll in English:

Game Makers You Want to See in G-MODE Archives+ 1) Capcom

2) Atlus

3) Konami

4) Hudson

5) Square-Enix

6) Bandai Namco

7) Namco

8) Sega / Hopemoon

10) Success / From Software / Marvelous Feature phone games you want to play on current consoles: 1) Shin Megami Tensei if…Hazama-hen

2) Daikaijuu Monogatari MOBILE

3) Flyheight Frontier

4) Rockman DASH: 5tsu no Shima no Daibouken!

5) Rockman.EXE Phantom of Network

6) Tales of Breaker

7) Nether Domain

8) Zoku Edotan

9) Edotan

9) Banjo-Kazooie: Grunty's Revenge

9) Etrian Odyssey Mobile

12) Armored Core Mobile 3

12) Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner: A's TEST Server

14) Luminous Arc Dream Cure

14) Metal Saga ~Senritsu no Rensa~

14) Star Ocean: Blue Sphere

14) Before Crisis: Final Fantasy 7

14) Rune Factory Gaiden: Another Day

19) Armored Core Mobile 4

19) Gradius NEO

19) Xenosaga: Pied Piper

19) Daitotsugeki

19) MonstreWaltz

According to Takeshita, the company is already in touch and negotiating with some of the publishers on this list, so we can expect to see some exciting news related to some of these games in the future.