G-Mode — the Tokyo-based publisher that specializes in ports of old Japanese mobile games to modern platforms — made an appearance over the weekend at Shooter Fes 2025, where it revealed some more information about its upcoming slate of titles.

At the event, the company ended up making a couple of new announcements about the titles it is planning to release, with the first of these being the reveal of a June 19th release date for its upcoming reissue of the mobile title Armored Core Mobile 2 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

This is a reissue of the Japan-exclusive FromSoftware mech game that was initially released exclusively for mobile phones back in 2005, and is something that the company teased would happen earlier this year when it released the game's predecessor, Armored Core Mobile Mission back in April.

At the event, G-Mode showed some footage of the game in action, which notably trades the 2D vertical scrolling of Mobile Mission's gameplay for a 3D third-person perspective that is much more akin to its console counterparts. A Steam page has also been set up, allowing you to wishlist it ahead of release.

The second announcement, meanwhile, saw G-Mode revealing plans to release the 2002 mobile game Exerion DX in the future as part of G-Mode Archives+.

This is a mobile port of Jaleco's revolutionary 1983 arcade fixed-shooter that was released for the i-Mode compatible 504i handset in late 2002, and aimed to faithfully recreate the background, hidden enemy characters, continuous hit bonus points, and bonus stages of the original.

This was the first game that launched for Jaleco's "DX" series for mobile, and was also later included as part of Hamster's Appli Archives: Jaleco Argus & Field Combat in 2015 for PlayStation Mobile (PS Vita, PlayStation 3, Android).

No release date for the reissue has been announced as of yet.