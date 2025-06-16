A new version of the Super Mario 64 ROM Hack Mario Builder 64 has just been released, introducing a range of new features and bug fixes to the popular mod.

Mario Builder 64, in case you've never heard of it, is a hack for the classic N64 platformer from the developers Arthurtilly and rovertronic that was released last year to rave reviews. It functions as a sort of 3D version of the Super Mario Maker series of games, allowing players to create their own unique levels and play other people's creations from the community.

The new update (titled Verson 1.1) was released yesterday, and, according to its co-creators, aims to iron out some of the minor bugs present in the original release, in addition to refining the editor, and expanding the tools that are available to creators.





If you've never heard of Mario Builder 64, it's a ROM hack that allows you to build and share your own SM64 levels with other people! Mario Builder 64, the SM64 level editor, just got a huge update! This update adds a ton of new features, QoL and polish!If you've never heard of Mario Builder 64, it's a ROM hack that allows you to build and share your own SM64 levels with other people! pic.twitter.com/4PwDIn9Dsm June 15, 2025

According to the trailer (which was also released yesterday), some of the new features which are contained within this latest update include the ability to build on/off conveyor belts to create more complex environmental puzzles, and set new star triggers (such as hiding stars within breakable objects like blocks). The latter of these is possible thanks to a new imbuing system the developers have added, which also gives creators the option to provide enemies with specific items to drop upon being killed, or to place particular objects inside "! Boxes".

Arguably the biggest update of all, however, is that the object and tile limit has now been greatly expanded, meaning level creators can now afford to dream a little big bigger than they could with the original release.

To celebrate the launch of the hack, the creators are holding a competition with a $2,000 prize pool on Romhacking.com, which is asking people to submit their best level creations. More information on the rules can be found here. The deadline for submissions is July 15th 11:59 PM PT.

You can download the latest version of the mod here.