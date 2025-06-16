As part of last weekend's Shooter Fes 2025 event, Compile Heart, D4 Enterprise and M2 finally debuted some gameplay footage of its upcoming Aleste / Zanac crossover Zaleste, which was first announced earlier this year, back in January.

This footage was shown off as part of a livestream, broadcasted on Mikado Game Center's YouTube channel and showed off the second stage of the game with one of the three playable characters.

The footage starts off with the character battling a bunch of naval vessels, enemy robots, and mobile turrets over a series of jagged cliff tops jutting out over the ocean, with the short demo demonstrating some of the special abilities you'll have at your disposal (Breakshot, Plasma Flash, etc). These clifftops then eventually give way to a large military base, inhabited by a huge purple tank that the player must destroy, before the player takes to the skies where they will encounter the stage's final boss.

All in all, the footage lasts about four minutes, with the rest of the game's slot at the event being taken up by discussions of the game's concept art and character designs.

As revealed back when the game was first announced, it is scheduled to release sometime later this year for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4.

You can catch the Shooter Fes 2025 footage below (the relevant section starts at 8:37:40).