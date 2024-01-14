Subscribe to Time Extension on

One-Notebook has announced that it will launch its OneXPlayer X1 gaming handheld on January 16th.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, the OneXPlayer X1 will offer cutting-edge power, which means it will be compatible with the AYANEO Air Pro, ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go – but with a difference.

This is a 3-in-1 device that not only acts as a handheld games console but can also be used as a laptop and tablet.

"Intel Core Ultra, with advanced Intel 4nm technology, integrates efficient Low Power E-cores, a next-gen ARC GPU for doubled performance per watt, and a new independent NPU AI acceleration engine," says One-Notebook.

The device comes with a massive 10.95’’ 2.5K LTPS display, which is sure to make it stand out from rival handheld devices. How comfortable it'll be to use remains to be seen, however.

The OneXPlayer X1 is currently on Indiegogo, and can get a launch discount by signing up for the campaign.