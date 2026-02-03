Update [ ]: Retro Handhelds has a little more information on the Anbernic RG Vita.

The headline news is that both variants are expected in "the third week of March". The site has also confirmed that neither model will sport an OLED screen.

It is believed that both devices will ship with a Linux OS, and, in its standard, non-Pro form, could retail for under $100.

In terms of specs, the two devices shape up as follows:

RG Vita RG Vita Pro Display 5.46-inch, 1280 x 720 pixels 5.46-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels Chipset Unisoc Tiger T618 RockChip RK3576 GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC3 RAM 3GB LPDDR4X 4GB LPDDR4X Memory 64GB (and microSD expansion) 64GB (and microSD expansion) Battery 5,000mAh, 10W Charging TBC, 18W Charging Wireless Connectivity WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

Original Story [ ]: Anbernic is a company with a long history of cloning famous handhelds, and has already given us copies of the GBA, GBA SP and DS.

For its latest trick, the company is producing an emulation handheld which is inspired by the PS Vita – heck, it even uses the word 'Vita' (which is Spanish for 'life') in its branding.

The firm has announced two variants of the device in a new teaser video – the RG Vita and RG Vita Pro.

The PS Vita was the successor to the PSP, which sold over 80 million units. The Vita, on the other hand, is reported to have sold around 14-16 million units (depending on who you ask) and has gone down as a big disappointment for Sony.