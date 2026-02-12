Frogbull, the talented developer behind Sega Saturn proof-of-concept ports such as Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII and Crash Bandicoot, has just released "another wild little project" in the form of a Saturn version of Minecraft.

"Minecraft reminds me a bit of Doom," says the developer, "It's one of those games that people keep trying to run on every piece of hardware imaginable. Now, we can add the Sega Saturn to that list!"

As you can see from the footage, this unofficial port isn't quite on par with the real deal, but the blocky, simplistic visuals certainly lend themselves to older hardware; after all, Minecraft is also available on N64 and Dreamcast.