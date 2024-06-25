Minecraft is one of the most popular video games of all time and has been ported to a wide range of platforms – so the news that it's also coming to the Sega Dreamcast shouldn't be all that surprising.
The port is the work of A Flock of Meese, and it goes without saying that this is an unofficial venture and doesn't have the blessing of either Mojang or IP holder Microsoft.
A Flock of Meese is also porting the title to the Nintendo GameCube.
This isn't the first time a Minecraft-style adventure has made its way to Sega's system; ClassiCube is another fan-made sandbox game for the console, based on Minecraft's Creative Mode.
Released in 2011, Minecraft is officially the best-selling game in history, with over 300 million copies sold.