A new fan-made port of Metal Slug has been released for the Sega Dreamcast which is even better than the 1996 original.
Developed by Ian Micheal, this port leverages the developer's DreamNeo CD Neo Geo CD emulator to deliver the smoothest and most feature-rich conversion of the game yet seen.
It offers 60fps performance with no frameskip, a save game system, improved gamma correction and the ability to switch between regional versions.
Furthermore, an 'arranged' version of the game is also included, which offers improved music.
Released in arcades for the Neo Geo AES in 1996, Metal Slug is one of the most famous run-and-gun shooters ever made. It has spawned a series which continues to this very day, with the latest entry – spin-off Metal Slug Tactics – coming this year.
[source dreamcast-talk.com]
Love me some Metal Slug! This sounds pretty cool. Still have my PS2 collection and have on Switch too. Never gets old!!
aside from 4 this series is just like perfection man. not a single entry that isn't tip top peak quality and im glad its had such a huge impact on people and is still going.
I don't get the hype behind Ian Micheal's work and that is completely independent of my less than positive interactions with him. I won't elaborate beyond that he hijacked several threads I had on Dreamcast Talk and made them all about him.
Have they eradicated the immense slowdown?
That was always a dealbreaker for me. Not as bad as MS2 but still annoying.
Correction/clarification: This is still 30fps, just like the original.
They're claiming that it's "60fps", but in this case, it only means that the emulated Neo Geo is outputting the full 60Hz, regardless of what the actual game is doing.
In other words, it's a roundabout way of saying "full speed".
